As expected, Tim Slade will reunite with Mirko De Rosa after their days together at the Blanchard Racing Team, the latter taking the ‘Lead Engineer' role on the #23 Chevrolet Camaro.

Lacroix, another new arrival, has been announced as Competition Director, a title he also held at DJR Team Penske.

Romy Mayer thus moves across from #23 to the Lead Engineer position on James Golding's #31 Camaro, which had been skippered by Dr Geoff Slater and then Simon Hodge in 2023.

The team has also announced the wider #31 crew of mechanics Ryley Duncan (front left), Jaidyn Bulloch (spike) and Nic Carroll (front right) will be joined by Mick Shortus (tyres & transporter driver), Craig Johnstone (deadman), and data engineer Jason Sherring.

On Car #23, Julia McGarry, a late-season arrival at PremiAir after her departure from Team 18, remains data engineer.

The rest of that crew is comprised of mechanics Andrew Hackett (rear right) and Lewis White (rear left) along with Trev Kuhn (tyres, fireman).

Stephen Robertson continues as Team Manager, Shane Marshall will work on all refuelling requirements, Andrew Bell is workshop foreman and car controller, Hayley Tyrell is Partnership Manager, James Costello is the Team Physio, Richard Smith and Andrew Mell make up the Digital Media team, and Peter Whykes is Team Chef.

Also in the Arundel workshop are bodywork specialist Lance Smith, fabricator Richard Bidwell, and Zach Davis

The latter will also provide technical support to the Super2 entry of Cameron McCleod, who is embarking on his rookie second-tier season in a PremiAir-owned ZB Commodore which has been prepared by the Peter Xiberras-owned team.

“With the start of the 2024 Supercars season rapidly approaching, we couldn't be more excited about the team we are building and the work we have done over the off-season,” said Xiberras.

“We have an amazing bunch of people, and I can't wait to see everyone in the thick of things at the Bathurst 500 later this month as we get our season off to hopefully a very strong start.

“So often the focus is on the Lead Engineers, but each and every member of our team has such an important role to play, and I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who is a part of PremiAir Nulon Racing for their passionate dedication to what we are trying to achieve.”