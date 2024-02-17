The two homologation teams, Dick Johnson Racing for Ford and Triple Eight Race Engineering for Chevrolet, have each provided a car for this weekend's three ‘demonstrations' at Mount Panorama, where the 2024 season starts next weekend.

Both cars have been fitted with torque sensors, with full sign-off of Engine Specification Documents expected in coming days, and were each spotting with a roof-mounted pitot tube during the first of the two Friday sessions.

This morning, the timing screen continued to run while Anton De Pasquale and Broc Feeney (assuming drivers are the same as they were in the first Friday session) cut laps after Practice 5 for the 12 Hour field, along with Jules Gounon in a non-BoP-shackled Mercedes-AMG and Romain Dumas in the Ford SuperVan.

Driver ‘Shell V-Power' in Car #11 (DJR) was initially quicker until ‘Red Bull' in Car #87 (Triple Eight) usurped him at the start of their second run in the 20-minute hit-out.

Of most interest, though, would be Sectors 1 and 3 given the former includes Mountain Straight and the latter is comprised largely of Conrod Straight.

Speedcafe has reproduced lap times below, although it must be cautioned that there could be all manner of noise in those times, with much more valuable information to be taken from the other data which was being recorded.

The fastest lap for ‘Red Bull' was 2:07.5845s and for ‘Shell V-Power' was 2:07.7195s.

Supercars has been collecting data as part of its ongoing engine validation work, with “select data results [to] be shared with all teams once Supercars have analysed,” per the championship's announcement of the demonstrations via its official website.

As reported this morning by Speedcafe, the category has signed off on aerodynamic parity between the Mustang and Camaro, and confirmed that the Ford's new engine specification does not exceed the prescribed AEP (Accumulated Engine Power).

Lap times: Gen3 Supercars Demonstration 3

Lap Car Driver Sector 1 Sector 2 Sector 3 Lap time Remarks 1 11 Shell V-Power 1:43.8802 0:40.4395 0:44.0559 3:08.3756 Out lap 1 87 Red Bull 1:54.9022 0:38.9951 0:46.5333 3:20.4306 Out lap 2 11 Shell V-Power 0:52.4499 0:34.4582 0:41.5904 2:08.4985 2 87 Red Bull 0:52.4020 0:34.5496 0:43.1672 2:10.1188 3 11 Shell V-Power 0:52.0864 0:34.0350 0:41.5981 2:07.7195 3 87 Red Bull 0:51.9414 0:34.2094 0:41.6818 2:07.8326 4 11 Shell V-Power 0:52.4555 0:34.5046 0:47.3200 3:07.6899 In lap 4 87 Red Bull 0:51.1371 0:34.4009 0:49.6236 2:49.8897 In lap 5 11 Shell V-Power 4:05.9809 0:45.2491 0:42.0758 5:23.3058 Out lap 5 87 Red Bull 3:51.0122 0:36.6384 0:47.5658 5:15.2164 Out lap 6 87 Red Bull 0:51.9606 0:34.1152 0:41.5087 2:07.5845 6 11 Shell V-Power 0:52.2853 0:34.1975 0:41.6632 2:08.1460 7 To follow* 7 To follow* 8 87 Red Bull 0:52.3204 0:34.3926 0:41.5884 2:08.3014 8 11 Shell V-Power 0:52.8437 0:34.8048 0:41.8808 2:09.5293 9 87 Red Bull 0:54.0268 0:37.3595 0:51.7719 2:23.1582 In lap 9 11 Shell V-Power 0:52.8453 0:35.1538 0:47.3673 2:15.3664 In lap

* Not recorded by Speedcafe