Mark Griffith's Nineteen Corp, which had already entered a Mercedes-AMG GT4, will now also field a Ginetta G55 GT4 in Class C.

The Ginetta will be driven by Britons Colin White and Owen Hizzey along with Australians Paul Buccini and Aaron Zerefos, while Griffith himself is sharing the Mercedes-AMG with factory driver Adam Christoudolou and Daniel Bilski.

They will be competing against two McLaren Artura GT4s from new team Method Motorsport, which counts Chaz Mostert as a co-owner and also one of its drivers at Mount Panorama next weekend.

As for the Ginetta driving crew, White is one of marque's most experienced drivers and has claimed four class titles aboard its machinery.

Youngster Hizzey boasts success in the Britcar Endurance Championship and one-make Ginetta competition, while Zerefos has multiple Bathurst 12 Hour starts to his name and Buccini is a stalwart of Australian Production Car competition and the Bathurst 6 Hour.

Assuming no late dropouts, the 2024 Bathurst 12 Hour entry list now stands at 32, including 21 GT3s, 12 of which are competing in the Pro class from which the outright winner is expected to emerge.

The Ginetta makes for a total of 10 marques up and down the field, which is split into Class A for GT3s (Pro, Pro-Am, Silver), Class C for GT4s, and Class I for Invitational vehicles.

Practice starts on Friday.