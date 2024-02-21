Australian karting icon Jon Targett will head up the support network for the OTK brands in Australia – which includes those that carry the names of F1 superstars, Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz – following OTK streamlining its brands under ‘Master Distributor', IKD.

In a shock move late last year, OTK owner, Roberto Robazzi shifted his entire chassis importation to Western Sydney-based IKD, who also import equipment from Sparco and OMP – supply ing Triple 8 with race suits of the latter for the Supercars Championship .

IKD already had three of the OTK chassis brands under its distributorship. The move to bring all eight brands under its control was a move from the manufacturer to streamline its position in the Australian market.

The importation of the engine brand produced by OTK – Vortex/ROK – is retained by former Supercars and Carrera Cup racer, Michael Patrizi's Patrizicorse operation. Vortex/ROK is the control engine for the Cadet 9 and 12 categories in Australia, along with the high end junior category, KA2 – along with having engines in other categories like TaG 125 and KZ2.

Quietly spoken Targett brings with him a globally recognised CV which includes a European Championship round win ( one of the only Australians to do so) and a wealth of knowledge off track which saw him successfully guide the introduction and management of James Courtney ‘s JC Kart brand before it was scuppered by its Italian manufacturer, Parolin.

His son, Oscar, is part of the Grove Junior program and last year raced in the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge and Toyota Gazoo Racing 86 Series.

“JT (Targett) has been around the sport for decades and has known my father, Ian, since they were both young – and it has taken that time for them to team up with each other,” said OTK Master Distributor, Jack Black.

IKD has a dilemma in that under the OTK banner there is now eight brands it is supporting, including the iconic Tony Kart and the Norris and recently launched Sainz brands.

“We've had to take a unique approach with so many brands,” added Black. “We have to take an umbrella approach and leave it to the teams, which is a situation that Mr. Robazzi has said to us is similar to how they do it in America.

"In all, we'll have around 100 karts in operation at the opening round of the Australian Kart Championship this weekend in Adelaide – the IKD team – headed up by JT – will be on hand to support them.

“Having Lando and Carlos's chassis under our banner is exciting and it gives us some terrific leverage opportunities given the growth of Formula 1 in this market – which to be fair – is in line with the growth of the karting industry.”