Former Legend and AVL cast an eye over all 11 teams and rank their chances in the context of the best and worst of motor racing movies (yes, really).

They break down the biggest stories of the week, including the latest on Supercars parity and the future of the Bathurst International now that TCR World Tour has pulled the pin.

There is also a detailed look back at the Bathurst 12 Hour, from phallic graffiti, controversial rule changes, mobile chicanes and a popular winner.

All that and much more. Listen now.

