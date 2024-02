The 2024 F1 season is ramping up as teams hit the track for the first official running of the new season.

All 10 teams will be in action from Wednesday to Friday, each running a single car in two sessions throughout.

Track action begins at 10:00 local time (18:00 AEDT) and runs through to 19:00 (03:00 AEDT).

Join Speedcafe F1 editor Mat Coch, who is on the ground in Bahrain, as he brings you first-hand information from all three days of running.