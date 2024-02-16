He laid down a 2:05.3317s with less than five minutes to go in the second of the day's Bronze driver-only hit-out in order to see off the two Pro class Melbourne Performance Centre Audi entries, which have been a regular presence near the top of the timing screen.
Practice 2 fast man Liam Talbot climbed two positions to second with the chequered flag out on Practice 4 by wheeling the #22 Audi to a 2:05.5292s.
Team-mate Brad Schumacher had held sway for much of the session thanks to the 2:05.5848s which he set on his sixth lap in the #2 Audi – which missed most of Practice 2 due to a sensor issue – and that time would prove good enough for third.
Car #22 still has the fastest time of the event thus far, a 2:02.7346s achieved by Kelvin van der Linde in Practice 1, which was open to all drivers.
Fourth in Practice 4 was 2022 and 2023 race winner Kenny Habul with a 2:05.6885s in the #75 SunEnergy1 Mercedes-AMG which is also contesting the Pro class despite his Bronze driver status.
Yasser Shahin took fifth in the #911 Manthey EMA Porsche on a 2:06.5525s, from Prince Jefri Ibrahim in the #88 Triple Eight JMR Mercedes-AMG on a 2:06.7172s.
The #44 Valmont Racing/Tigani Motorsport Audi topped the Silver class in seventh outright after Sergio Pires clocked a 2:07.1736s.
Despite spits of rain before and reportedly during the session, the track essentially remained dry throughout.
The #91 Wheels FX Racing IRC made contact with a tyre barrier when it spun exiting The Chase around a quarter of an hour into the session, but the touch was light and there was no disruption to proceedings, making for a red flag-free day.
Practice 5, an all-in session, starts tomorrow at 08:05 local time/AEDT/UTC +11.
Results: Practice 4 Bronze drivers
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver(s)
|Car
|Cls
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|48
|MMotorsport
|G.Walden/J.McMillan
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|PAM
|2:05.3317
|2
|22
|Wash It Team MPC
|Liam Talbot
|Audi R8 LMS Evo II
|PRO
|2:05.5292
|0:00.1975
|3
|2
|KFC Team MPC
|Brad Schumacher
|Audi R8 LMS Evo II
|PRO
|2:05.5848
|0:00.2531
|4
|75
|SunEnergy1
|Kenny Habul
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|PRO
|2:05.6885
|0:00.3568
|5
|911
|The Bend Manthey EMA
|Yasser Shahin
|Porsche 991 GT3R Spe
|PAM
|2:06.5525
|0:01.2208
|6
|88
|Triple Eight JMR
|Jefri Ibrahim
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|PAM
|2:06.7172
|0:01.3855
|7
|44
|Valmont Racing/Tigani M'sport
|M.Zalloua/S.Pires
|Audi R8 LMS
|SIL
|2:07.1736
|0:01.8419
|8
|27
|Heart of Racing by SPS
|Ian James
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|PAM
|2:07.9902
|0:02.6585
|9
|93
|Wall Racing
|G.Denyer/A.Deitz
|Lamborghini Huracan
|SIL
|2:08.4846
|0:03.1529
|10
|702
|IRC / TekworkX Motorsport
|D.Stutterd/G.Emery/M.Twigg
|IRC GT
|INV
|2:09.8054
|0:04.4737
|11
|47
|Supabarn Supermarkets/Tigani
|J.Koundouris/T.Koundouris
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|SIL
|2:10.6936
|0:05.3619
|12
|9
|Hallmarc Team MPC
|Marc Cini
|Audi R8 LMS Evo II
|PAM
|2:11.4427
|0:06.1110
|13
|20
|T2 Racing / Localsearch
|D.Jilesen/A.Hargraves
|IRC GT
|INV
|2:12.5073
|0:07.1756
|14
|10
|SUPAGLASS RACING
|John Holinger
|IRC GT
|INV
|2:13.5420
|0:08.2103
|15
|111
|MRA Motorsport / 111 Racing
|Darren Currie
|Marc II 2023
|INV
|2:13.7542
|0:08.4225
|16
|91
|Wheels FX Racing
|Keith Kassulke
|Marc II 0
|INV
|2:13.9030
|0:08.5713
|17
|701
|Vortex
|L.Amrouche/J.Boillot/P.Bonnel
|Vortex Vortex 1.0
|INV
|2:20.9632
|0:15.6315
|18
|19
|Prestige Iveco
|Daniel Bilski
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|GT4
|2:21.5850
|0:16.2533
|19
|230
|Method Motorsport
|Elliot Schutte
|McLaren Artura GT4
|GT4
|2:21.6318
|0:16.3001
|20
|50
|KTM Vantage Racing
|David Crampton
|KTM XBow GT2
|INV
|2:22.0302
|0:16.6985