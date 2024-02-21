The former Seven Network and Network 10 personality will call the racing on radio for SEN, which became Supercars' official AM radio partner in time for the previous season.

“It's great to be back behind the microphone for our revolutionary Supercars coverage on SEN,” said White.

“This category is full of great stories and great racing. We'll ramp it up even more.

“Fast, furious and fun – that's our motto for the season ahead.”

He will call Sunday's action with James Moffat, who is expected to be confirmed as a Tickford Racing enduro co-driver again this year, and who commentated for SEN during 2023.

White first called the ‘V8 Supercars', as they were at the time, as a fill-in for Network 10's team in 2001 before becoming a full-time part of the broadcast in 2002.

He left the Pyrmont-based network after the 2003 season but was reinstated as the race caller when Seven reacquired broadcast rights in 2007 and stayed in that role until mid-2014, when he went back to 10.

When 10 took up free-to-air rights in 2015, White was part of Supercars broadcasts once more, this time as the host.

He would be promoted to Head of Sport alongside on air duties but was let go from the network in mid-2020 during a period when it slashed costs in its news and sport divisions.

In 2021, White became host of Mornings with Matt White on SEN's then-new Sydney station, a position which he continues to hold.

He has also called sports such as cricket and rugby league for SEN, while his work in Supercars across Seven and 10 includes iconic moments such as Greg Murphy's ‘Lap of the Gods' at the 2003 Bathurst 1000 and the “they're all in the fence!” incident in the 2010 season finale at Sydney Olympic Park.

SEN Content Director Jeremy Markham said, “We are thrilled to welcome back Matt White as the voice of SEN Supercars.

“Motorsport fans have sorely missed Matt's voice and unmatched commentary. We can't wait for him to call his first race and bring his infectious energy and passion to our coverage this weekend.

“It is also an honour to welcome back seasoned driver James Moffat to our expert SEN Supercars team.

“With two decades of experience behind the wheel, James brings a wealth of driver insights and analysis that our listeners will love.”

White has not been entirely absent from motorsport in recent years, though, having been part of the SpeedSeries telecast line-up in 2022 and 2023.

Meanwhile, Supercars has announced its own television broadcast team for the 2024 season.

The line-up is unchanged, except for one notable detail.

Chad Neylon and Garth Tander, who will normally fill pit reporting duties on Championship sessions, “are also set to make main game commentary cameos throughout the season,” according to Supercars' official website.

Both are regarded as future VCS commentators, a point made by recently reinstated Supercars television boss Nathan Prendergast back in 2021 upon Tander's appointment to the team.

More recently, on Speedcafe's KTM Summer Grill, Paul Morris called for a move towards younger Supercars commentators, despite opining that Neil Crompton and Mark Skaife “do a good job.”

In 2024, Fox Sports' Jessica Yates will host alongside pundits Crompton and Skaife, who will again call most VCS sessions.

Neylon, Riana Crehan, Tander, and Mark Larkham will report from pit lane, with Richard Craill, Matt Naulty, and Craig Lowndes commentating supports.

On Seven, host Mark Beretta and pundit Jack Perkins will again front its telecasts.