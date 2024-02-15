Malukas experienced what the team has referred to as “a mountain biking incident” over the weekend and successfully underwent surgery on Tuesday (local time) to repair torn ligaments in his dislocated left wrist.

His recovery timeline is estimated to be six weeks following the removal of his stitches February 22, a period which goes beyond the St Petersburg event on March 8-10.

Team Principal Gavin Ward said, “It's just heartbreaking for David, of course, and our entire team.

“We've seen how much work he and this entire group has put into preparing for his first season in papaya.

“But it's often how we recover from setbacks and adversity that defines us and our character.

“We will do everything we can to support David in his recovery and when he's back on track the success will be all the sweeter.”

The 22-year-old himself said, “I'm gutted this happened, especially so close to the season.

“I feel horrible for the team who have worked so hard to prepare for our first season together.

“I will be working hard to get back on track as soon as I can. I can't wait to go racing with the team in papaya.”

Malukas might also miss the event following that of St Petersburg, at The Thermal Club on the weekend of March 24, but that is an exhibition race with big prizemoney – USD 1 million for the winner – rather than series points on offer.

The Illinois-born driver should be available for the Long Beach Grand Prix on April 21, based on the timeline outlined by McLaren.

It is “currently evaluating reserve driver options” for Car #6, with Pato O'Ward this year continuing in Car #5 and Alexander Rossi in Car #7, while Kyle Larson comes onboard for the Indianapolis 500 in Car #17 in partnership with Hendrick Motorsports.