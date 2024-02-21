Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's two race riders ended the two-day test ninth- and 11th-quickest after the field went into time attack mode, Brad Binder pipping Miller by 0.137s.

The latter remarked, “Positive last day here and I'm pretty happy where we are with the bike.

“I made a few set-up changes today and I think we are in the right ballpark to get the season underway.

“I feel good and looking forward to getting back here to do it all for real.

“We still have a few little tweaks to make: motorbike racers are never totally happy.

“The conditions were tricky away from the racing line; if you make a mistake then it's hard to come back off the dirty stuff.

“All-in-all it's been a good pre-season and the boys have done a fantastic job through the winter with the improvements and I believe we have a very competitive bike to go racing.”

Francesco Guidotti, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager, said, “The riders were happy. We made a forward step compared to the last time we were here and that was clear with the lap times.

“We still need a bit more though, but we are on the way. We are working and we can see the improvements.

“It's been a good pre-season and the general pace has been under the lap record both times and we are also right there. We will be ready, and we have to deliver.”

The Ducati Team's back-to-back champion, Francesco Bagnaia, set the pace on a 1:52.040s, with Marc Marquez fourth at 0.383s off the pace in his last outing before he makes his event debut with Gresini Racing, on a year-old Desmosedici.

The Qatar Grand Prix takes place on March 8-10 (local time).