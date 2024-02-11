In the Garry Rogers Motorsport Ford Mustang, Moffat held off The Racing Academy's Elliot Cleary (Mustang) for the win. Dream Racing's Jackson Rice (Mustang) was able to hold off the challengers and finish third.

Moffat won the start and led Cleary's teammate Jordan Boys through the first three corners. At Turn 4 fourth placed James Golding (GRM Mustang) had contact with Todd Hazelwood (FTH Mustang) who in turn went into the Boys Mustang and turned it around.

That left the following field with nowhere to go with nine cars stopped. Damage was significant for Nash Morris (Mustang) while Elliott Barbour's Chev Camaro ended up in the tyre barrier on the outside of the corner.

When race conditions resumed it was Moffat from Cleary with Rice next in front of Tom Davies. Hazelwood was fifth from Ben Grice (Mustang), Tim Slade (Mustang) and Josh Webster (Camaro).

Over the ensuing laps Moffat maintained the lead and finished 0.5s in front of Cleary. Hazelwood was able to work through to third before a stuck throttle deposited his Mustang into the gravel at Turn 9 and brought out another Safety Car.

With a one-lap dash to the chequered flag, Rice had to withstand pressure from Grice and Slade. In the run to the line, Slade was able to steal fifth away from Grice.

Davies finished sixth ahead of Edan Thornburrow (Mustang), Josh Webster (Camaro) and Golding who did get penalised 15s but it didn't change his 10th place finish.

Chris Pappas (Mustang) was a lap down after he had to pit during the first Safety Car. John Holinger (Camaro) had to also pit and was two laps behind the winner, and ahead of Hazelwood.