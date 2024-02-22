The agreement was signed during a recent MRM management meeting hosted at the Motorsport Australia offices in Melbourne.

The agreement between the two parties sees MRM continuing as the preferred provider of Chaplaincy services to MA sanctioned events across Australia.

The role of Chaplaincy is to provide appropriate care to the competitors, family, officials and teams, both during and after motorsport events, especially after incidents and injuries.

“This is the first time MA has hosted the MRM team, but hopefully not the last,” said Rev. Stephen Peach, who chairs the MRM management team.

“We were hugely appreciative of the generous offer by MA as all the State leaders came together, not just because of the importance of this site to motorsport, but also because of this important agreement between MA and MRM which was signed off as a part of this year's get together.”

MA General Manager Michael Smith welcomed the signing of the MOU.

“Motorsport Australia very much appreciates and values the role Chaplains play in Australian Motorsport,” said Smith.

“When a MRM Chaplain gets involved, I know I don't have to worry about that aspect, because I know from experience that they'll do a great job of caring for people.”

Peach said that his nation-wide team is dedicated to the whole motorsport community.

“It's important for our motorsport families to know that there are people present, both at events and afterwards, who are primarily concerned with the well-being of those involved, and are trained to step in and support should something go wrong, at any level,” said Peach.

“There continues to be a call for chaplain presence in Australian Motorsport, and at MRM we will continue to work hard to provide, at no cost to circuits or categories, quality trained and experienced chaplains to serve in this way.”

Motor Racing Ministries Chaplains operate under a partnership with Sports Chaplaincy Australia, with competent and trained Chaplains involved in all manner of Motorsport: Track, Speedway, Rally, Drags, Bikes, Boats and other disciplines.

People wanting to contribute to the behind the scenes costs of MRM's Chaplaincy services can do so by clicking here, to ensure your donation goes to Motor Racing Ministries use “MRM” in the reference. MRM is ‘the Charity of Choice for Speedcafe'.