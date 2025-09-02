This approval reflects a shared commitment to quality, innovation and customer satisfaction, giving Porsche owners the option to protect and personalise their vehicles.

XPEL’s Paint Protection Film is a virtually invisible urethane film that helps safeguard paintwork from stone chips, scratches, road debris and environmental contaminants, preserving a pristine finish for years to come.

The advanced Window Tint solutions provide superior heat rejection, UV protection and glare reduction — enhancing comfort while maintaining the sleek aesthetic Porsche customers expect.

“This approval represents an exciting milestone for XPEL in Australia and an incredible opportunity for Porsche customers,” said Myles Hunter, General Manager – XPEL Australia.

“By making our Paint Protection Film and Window Tint solutions available through participating Official Porsche Centres, we’re giving Porsche owners added peace of mind that their vehicle’s finish, comfort, and value are protected to the highest standard.”

XPEL products are available now at select Official Porsche Centres, with installation carried out by trained and certified installers to meet Porsche’s exacting standards. Customers can select PPF and Tint packages when purchasing a new vehicle or as a post-sale enhancement.

For more information, visit https://xpeldealer.com/porsche-centre-aus/ or contact your nearest Official Porsche Centre.