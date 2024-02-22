Allen will drive Car #1 in the 2024 season after winning the series title in the previous season, but that is not the only change to his Triple Eight Race Engineering-built machine.

The South Australian's machine now features major backing from Coca-Cola on the doors, where Pilatus Aircraft branding had sat, while SCTR (Southern Cross Truck Rentals) remains on the rear quarter panel.

Both Coca-Cola (Europacific Partners; CCEP) and SCTR left Erebus as the Brodie Kostecki saga came to public attention, as did Shaw and Partners.

CCEP, which also sponsored Tickford Racing through Monster Energy, has since spread its backing around the Supercars Championship and Super2 paddocks, while Allen's car shows that SCTR also remains engaged with the sport.

Coincidentally, Kostecki drove for Eggleston immediately before joining Erebus, initially as an enduro co-driver in 2020 and then as a full-time from 2021.

Earlier today, Erebus unveiled its new look, with TFH Hire Services logos and colouring added to the livery with which it tested at Winton during pre-season, but #99 back on the Camaro which Todd Hazelwood is driving as Kostecki's fill-in.

At Eggleston, Allen will form part of a four-pronged attack on the 2024 Dunlop Super2 Series, with Cooper Murray and Jordyn Sinni continuing in the #88 and #54 entries, respectively.

A driver is yet to be announced for Car #38, which was a ‘TBA' on the official entry list.

Ronan Murphy, son of four-time Bathurst 1000 winner Greg, tested that car at Winton earlier this month.

UPDATE: Cameron Crick now listed as driver of Car #38

Allen will line up again in this year's Bathurst 1000, his promotion from the wildcard to one of Dick Johnson Racing's full-time entries having already been confirmed.