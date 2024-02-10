The first round of the multi class open wheel category was part of the Shannons SpeedSeries at Sandown Raceway.

In his Dallara F308/11 Formula 3, Bromley grabbed the lead at the start from his teammate Trent Grubel (Dallara F312) who tried a lead challenge around the outside at the fast Turn 6.

But Bromley held on even after the Safety Car interruption when Beau Russell (F308/11) had a moment on the run to Turn 9 and ended in the gravel trap. He was duelling with the similarly mounted Ryan Astley who fourth behind Kyle Evans (F308/11) the time.

Ryan Macmillan stalled his Dallara at the start and was last at the end of Lap 1. He charged through to be fifth and in contention when the race returned to green conditions.

Ahead Astley slipped by Evans at Turn 1 which on the following lap, would see the latter turned around and resume in last place.

Bromley won ahead of Grubel with Astley third in front of Macmillan. Chris Slusarski was sixth and the of the F02 class for Toyota Racing Series cars in his Tatuus FT-50.

Next was Issaac McNeill (Tatuus T014) who was the winner of F04 for Formula 4s. He finished ahead of George Kantzios (Dallara F304), Joanne Ciconte (Mygale M14 F4), Matt Roesler (FT-50) and Evans.

Russell didn't continue while Matt Woodland (FT-50) was a non-starter after he crashed at Turn 4 during the earlier qualifying session.