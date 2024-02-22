A pair of vertical braces has been added to the Camaros although not the Ford Mustangs, following off-season wind tunnel testing.

Speedcafe understands that the rear screens of the Bowtie cars were exhibiting ‘panting' at high speed, with the new parts intended to provide rigidity.

Whether the panting would have helped or hindered performance is not known, noting that NASCAR teams have played with windscreen struts to enhance airflow but that Camaro teams previously had no struts and were at the mercy of the package they had.

Supercars and the homologation teams, Triple Eight Race Engineering and Dick Johnson Racing, sent a Camaro and Mustang respectively to Windshear's North Carolina facility in December for wind tunnel testing.

The Mustang was sent back in January in order to tidy up its aesthetics while maintaining the newly established performance parity, which is believed to have resulted in the removal of a number of gurneys.

That will not only provide a cleaner look for the Ford fighter, but could also promote better racing by reducing turbulence for following cars.

Meanwhile, in the above shot, the Erebus Motorsport Camaros are sporting a tribute message for Dana Wyhoon, wife of Terry and co-owner of the Image Racing Super2 team, following her passing in recent days.

The season starts tomorrow at the Thrifty Bathurst 500.