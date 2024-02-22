The Carrera Cup race winner has made the move into the ex-DJR Team Penske Supercar with which Zak Best was a title contender all the way into the final day of the 2023 season.

Then, it retained a Penske-style livery, but it has now been unveiled ahead of this weekend's Thrifty Bathurst 500 in the blue and red hues of Tyrepower.

Vidau also competed with the backing of the tyre retailer in Carrera Cup, in which he scored three race wins on his way to fifth in the standings in 2023 with TekworkX Motorsport.

Brendan Hogan continues to engineer the Anderson entry, in which Vidau tested for two days at Winton earlier this month.

Round 1 at Mount Panorama, though, is a challenging venue for a Supercars debut.

“At the end of the day it was either the mountain or a street circuit for my debut, and I'm confident starting at Bathurst with the laps I've turned around there in the past,” said Vidau.

“The Anderson Motorsport car was also extremely fast at Bathurst last year, Zak put it on pole with a massive number, so we should have a good package out of the gate. I'm just looking to get the season rolling and bank some solid points.

“There are some big adjustments to what I've done in the past.

“Over the top of the mountain, the driving style is very different to the Porsche, you need a lot of braking to turn the Supercars.

“There'll be some braking in new places, which I need to get used to and really build into getting the speed up across the top.

“The heel-and-toe is like riding a bike, you don't really forget how to do it, but I'll need to build the muscle memory back up and get used to using some of those muscles I haven't used in a while.

“It's an incredible field this season, there's 20 drivers who should be able to go out and compete at the front, so I'm expecting it to be pretty aggressive up front. If I can compete inside the top five, I'll be stoked.”

Practice 1 for Round 1 of the 2024 Super2 Series starts tomorrow at 09:00 local time/AEDT, with Vidau among those eligible for the first 10 minutes of the longer-than-usual, 50-minute session by virtue of his rookie status.