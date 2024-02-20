The newest addition is open wheel runner up from Formula Open, Ryan How who will debut in the Gtechniq Racing Ford Ranger. The Ute was previously in the hands of Gerard Maggs, sidelined currently due to medical reasons which were brought about by a crash in Adelaide's final round last year.

Cameron Crick raced with Eggleston Motorsport in Super 2 last year, and most recently won the first round of the Australian Production Car series with Dean Campbell. He will be aboard the Southern Cross Truck Rentals Ranger.

Another category debutant will be Jayden Wanzek as he links with the Sieders Racing Team. An Excel front runner and more recently in the Toyota 86 Australia series, he had his first laps in a Ute last week at Sydney Motorsport Park, driving the Mitsubishi Triton Adam Marjoram raced last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marjoram will be part of a new outfit, Team Motion Racing with a pair of Isuzu D-MAX Utes, for him and another for two-time and current series winner Aaron Borg.

Another of the front runners David Sieders, a former V8 Ute series winner, will have Yuasa Batteries backing for his Mazda BT-50. The Western Sydney Motorsport Toyota Hilux Utes return with lead driver Craig Woods while team owner Craig Thompson will sub for Ben Walsh who has a medical issue.

Other regulars missing include Jaiden Maggs (otherwise committed), Dean Brooking and Lachlan Gardner while David Casey is hoping to return later in the season. But title contenders Ryal Harris, Cody Brewczynski, George Gutierrez and Jimmy Vernon are entered.

They will be joined by Ellexandra Best, Holly Espray, Amar Sharma, Michael Sherwell, Jason Norris, the veteran Richard Mork, Rossi Johnson and Jensen Engelhardt.