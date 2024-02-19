From pole position, he outpointed front row partner and fellow countryman Callum Hedge off the line, saw off his early challenge and eased away. Hedge came under pressure from Korean Michael Shin to retain second, the pair line astern at the flag.

American Jacob Abel was fifth until the final corner on the last lap. He hit the outside wall and the close following Roman Bilinski was left nowhere to go. He was launched over the top of Abel as they careered across the line locked together in a spectacular accident. Ironically the front of Bilinski was in front of Abel's and he took fifth after starting 12th.

Aron was classified sixth while Alex Crosbie (NZ) was seventh in front of Australian Ryder Quinn, Canadian Patrick Woods-Toth and Aussie Elliot Cleary rounded out the top ten.

Earlier in the penultimate race of the 2024 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship, Byron Aron was the winner ahead of Woods Toth. Bilinski crossed the line third which was enough to take out the championship.

Abel was fourth ahead of Hedge and China's Gerrard Xie, with Shin and Sebastian Manson (NZ) next. Sceats finished ninth and second in the title while Elliot Cleary was tenth and Quinn 13th.

With two rounds remaining Tom Bewley regained the lead in the fourth round of the Toyota 86 Championship with wins in races 2 and 3. The first one came as he stormed through from 14th on the grid to win ahead of Jackson Rooney, William Exton and Australian Lockie Bloxsom.

Fellow visitors from across the Tasman Sea, Alice Buckley and Summer Rintoule were seventh and 17th respectively. Bloxsom had a front start in the last, but was away slowly and dropped to fourth. He lost further places due to a blown gearbox and soldiered on to cross the line 11th.

In the meantime, Buckley who started seventh, was able to fight her way through to fourth behind title heavyweights Bewley, William Exton and Hunter Robb. Rintoule began from 17th and improved a position.