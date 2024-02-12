Morris was one of five to be bestowed life membership as part of Motorsport Australia's annual National Awards night, some four decades after he first signed up.

The 56-year-old enjoyed a successful career as a driver himself, being the very first of currently only two to achieve the Bathurst ‘triple crown' (victory in the 1000, 12 Hour, and 6 Hour), and a four-time Australian Super Touring champion.

Once dubbed ‘The Dirty, Dangerous Dude' after a magazine poll, and having wholeheartedly embraced the title, Morris now commands respect for a proven ability to spot and develop talent.

In accepting his life membership during Motorsport Australia's annual gala awards, he began, “40 years, eh? It's been a while, hasn't it?

“I've been a member Motorsport Australia since I was 17 years of age, so to become a life member is something I'm very proud of, so thank you for whoever nominated me and gave me this award.

“Motorsport's been really good to me through my life; it's really why I get out of bed every morning and, when you can't drive any more, you still have that yearn to be involved.

“That's why we started helping youth and younger drivers and creating pathways for them to be successful; probably because I still wanted to get trophies and couldn't really get them myself anymore,” he added, drawing laughter from fellow guests at the Melbourne Convention Exhibition Centre.

Fittingly, Morris accepted his honour on a night when two pupils of the Norwell Motorplex which he runs on the Gold Coast were celebrated for their achievements in the past 12 months.

Brodie Kostecki was not only acknowledged for his 2023 Supercars Championship title but also bestowed the Peter Brock Medal, while Kai Allen attended as the latest Super2 Series winner.

Morris's contribution to motorsport extends further, though, to Directorship of Racing Together, the programme created by Australian FIA delegate Garry Connelly to promote Indigenous participation in motorsport.

Continuing his speech, he said, “But then I started getting more enjoyment out of seeing the success of young people and, in the room, we've got ‘Cobra' [Allen] with his Super2 trophy and ‘Bush' [Kostecki] with his Australian Touring Car Championship; just a couple of guys I'm super-proud of.

“The Racing Together programme, which is Garry Connelly's idea and had some hard work with some good people involved – Ryan Story and Roland Dane as well – that's been super-rewarding, to see what… Motorsport just produces really good young people because you have to be good to be successful at it.

“So, what that programme's done, especially young Karlai Warner, is very rewarding.”

‘The Dude' also reserved praise for new Motorsport Australia CEO Sunil Vohra, himself a racer.

“I won't go on too much longer because ‘Crusher' [Speedcafe founder/co-owner Brett Murray] probably took up a bit too much time with his speech,” added Morris.

“The other thing I can confirm is I have sat in the car with Sunil and he can drive.

“So, it's pretty good to see that we have someone of Sunil's passion as CEO, so, great job Sunil, thank you for what you're doing.

“I look forward to making motorsport bigger and better in Australia and something that all members are proud to be a part of, so, thank you very much.”

Others to benefit from Morris's tuition include 2019 Super3 Series winner Broc Feeney, who was signed by Triple Eight Race Engineering as seven-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup's successor in Car #88 and can now boast a Sandown 500 victory.

The Dude's legacy can also been seen in son Nash forging a path in motorsport, this year competing in Carrera Cup and the Trans Am Series.