Behind the Drive is a brand new series that goes behind the scenes with motorsport's elite drivers and personnel.

The first episode shadows Percat as he prepares for what is arguably the most important season of his career.

The Bathurst 1000 winner is looking to rebuild his career after an admittedly tough two seasons at Walkinshaw Andretti United.

He has now joined Matt Stone Racing as he looks for a return to form that has seen him score a number of impressive victories in Supercars.

In the revealing Behind the Drive episode, Percat opens up on the split with WAU and his decision to keep racing, despite entertaining thoughts of retirement.

There is also a look at his home life with partner Baylee, his strict fitness routine and the fast-growing karting team.

Watch the full episode now.