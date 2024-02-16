The Sydneysider graciously gave up on a drive in the 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour when a mechanical failure in practice forced M-Motorsport to source an alternate car which put them into a class for which their original driver quartet did not fit.

Now, rather than aiming for an Invitational class triumph again, Ojeda is a chance for outright victory at Mount Panorama given he is piloting the Craft-Bamboo Racing entry with Maximilian Goetz and Daniel Juncadella.

It comes at a time when he is still unable to land a full-time Supercars drive, a plight which would be met with disappointment by influential figures, but has been gradually establishing himself in the GT world.

“Obviously, a bit of a step up this year driving with Craft-Bamboo and a full Pro car partnered with the Caltex as well, so it's cool to have a big, iconic brand associated with us,” Ojeda told Speedcafe.

“To drive with Danny and Max is obviously a really good opportunity for me, and just to learn off them and experience what I can experience.”

The 24-year-old last year became a regular in GT World Challenge Australia with Volante Rosso Motorsport, which led to a drive in the Asian Le Mans Series with Craft-Bamboo.

The team ultimately only contested the first two races of the season, but Ojeda received the call-up again for Bathurst.

“I did the Asian Le Mans with them over the summer and a little bit of testing as well,” recalled the 2023 Bathurst 6 Hour winner.

“At the moment, it's just [a case of] take it as it comes.

“I've enjoyed working with the team and obviously they're starting to enjoy working with me as well, so it worked out well that the next big event for them was here.

“Obviously I don't have a lot of GT experience here but I've got a lot of experience driving a lot of other things here, so it's invaluable.”

Intriguingly, Ojeda promised “some exciting stuff coming” on the GT front in 2024, but was otherwise keeping his cards close to his chest.

Practice 1 at Mount Panorama starts this morning at 08:15 local time/AEDT.