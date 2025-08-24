In their Hyundai i20N, EROAD Australian Rally Championship leaders won nine of the 10 rounds, only missing out on a clean sweep to Lewis Bates and Anthony McLoughlin on the last night stage.

The fourth round kicked off with the spotlight on the introduction of night stages and being the first endurance round of the year. It is the first of two events that run as an endurance round as opposed to the usual sprint round.

Sprint rounds split run over into two heats, while in the endurance round the second day is a continuation of first with 100 championship points given to the event winner as opposed to 50 points on each day.

“We did most of our heavy lifting in the daytime, the car’s feeling really good on the first loop. Tonight really enjoyed it but tricky as well, especially when you are protecting the lead,” Paddon said.

Second at the end of the 10 stages were Harry Bates and Corall Tayor 10.1 seconds in front of Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia teammates Bates and McLoughlin.

While trailing the Toyota GR Yaris duo two minutes, Alex Rullo and Steve Glenney were over five minutes clear of fifth in their Hyundai i20 N Rally 2.

A stunning performance came from Bodie Reading and Brad Jones in their Production Cup Subaru Impreza WRX STi to be fifth overall.

They finished ahead of Danny Traverso/Anthony Carr (Mitsubishi Evo 9) Stewart Reid/Bella Haggarty (Mitsubishi Mirage), Troy Dowel/Bernie Webb (Yaris GR), Tony Sullens/Kaylie Newell (Citroen DS3) and Kevin Millard/Patrick Hughes (Evo 9).

Clayton Hoy and Erin Kelly had a fifth and fourth in the first two stages before their Production Cup Evo 6 hit a tree stump.

The fourth round of the EROAD Australian Rally Championship continues Sunday with a further eight stages.