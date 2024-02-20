Peebles was joined by MP Motorsport teammate and fellow Australian Peter Bouzinelos for the second round along with Gianmarco Pradel in the US Racing team for the Circuit Ricardo Tormo event.

The grid for the first race was determined by the combined practice sessions after black flags went out to most of the field in qualifying which was declared void.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peruvian Andrés Cárdenas started from pole position and led throughout Race 1 which had two safety car interruptions and a red flag 4mins from the end after two cars went into gravel traps. Spaniard Juan Cota was second with Peebles third. Pradel finished seventh and Bouzinelos also made it into the top 10.

Peebles netted his second victory in the FWS season in Race 2 which was delayed due to confusion over the grid order. Peebles led from the outset, endured four safety car periods for bunkered cars and limited the number of racing laps. Pradel was just off the podium in fourth and Bouzinelos 11th.

“We had a very good start after I got the tyre temperatures up very well,” Pebbles said.

“I had to defend a little bit from Cardenas, then built a small gap before the first safety car. I had too many of those to count!

“Every restart was good, we had the last lap shootout and he couldn't keep up with me. I just had to be as smooth as possible because we were quite even.”

Pradel's teammate Brazilian Matheus Ferreira took out the third race. There were two early safety cars periods before the race ran clean to the end. Peebles finished second, Pradel sixth and Bouzinelos missed a top 10 by two spots.

ADVERTISEMENT

The third round will be after a week's break at Aragón on March 1-3 with the final round the following weekend at Barcelona (March 8-10).