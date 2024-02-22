Matt Stone Racing's new recruit, Nick Percat has had a busy week between the Bathurst 12 Hour and this weekend's Thrifty Bathurst 500, preparing his JND Racing Kart team for the opening round of the SP Tools Australian Kart Championships in Adelaide.

After what was a calamitous 12 Hour Sunday in the Invitational class, Percat immediately flew back to Melbourne, finalised the preparation of the karts, then got the JND transporter to Adelaide – before heading back to Bathurst to jump behind the wheel of the Bendix Brakes Camaro.

“After the 12 Hour, I got straight back to the factory (in Melbourne), prepared the karts, got the truck to Adelaide and now I'm back at Bathurst for the weekend,” Percat explained to Speedcafe.com.

Ironically, the Adelaide-raised racer will open his Repco Supercars Championship season as JND Racing's AKC season starts at Bolivar – the track where Percat started racing.

In Percat's absence, the JND Racing team will be operated by 2011 and 2015 National Title winners respectively – Jake Spencer and Daniel Rochford – with support from well-known motorsport mechanic, James Spengler.

Percat's partner, Baylee, has assumed a team management role while Percat will focus on making the Bendix Brakes machine fire at Bathurst.

“Jake and Daniel are both obviously experienced racers and some of my best mates – they are the J and D in JND – and James worked with me back when I was racing Aussie Racing Cars – and he's got a load of experience through Supercars and other categories,” said Percat.

“Baylee has been appointed as JND Racing's ‘CEO' for the weekend! She'll definitely keep everything on track.

“I'll be busy between sessions jumping onto the live stream to track the performance of the team.”

The model created by Percat for JND ensures it is as seamless as possible for rare situations when one cog in the wheel is unavailable – like this weekend.

“We've set it up like a Supercars or Carrera Cup team where effectively, all we have to do at the track is put fuel in the kart and then off they go,” he explained. “We don't want to be scrambling around at the last minute – we want to roll it out straight away.

“All the karts remain in our workshop and are fully prepared pre-event.”

The JND Racing operation runs FA (Fernando Alonso) Kart chassis' and has the support of the double World Champion himself – through his A14 Management business.

“(We're) constantly seeking new talents. Having a partner who can track their development in the grassroots categories is of paramount importance to us,” said Alonso regarding JND. “We're delighted to collaborate with such a highly regarded team in the Australian Championship…our aim is to provide an opportunity to come to Europe.”

JND Racing is fielding a sensational team for the opening round of the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship, with several very strong chances at taking Titles.

It will be led by four time Australian Champion, Brad Jenner who is looking to reclaim the X30 crown.

Brad Majman is an outright shot in his second season in the premier Junior category, KA2. He comes in after finishing fifth last year and ending 2023 with a bronze medal at the Asia-Pacific Motorsport Games. Joining him in KA2 will be Tasmanian, Harry Bresnehan.

Queensland-based South Australian, Jack Szewczuk finished 2023 with two podiums in KA3 Junior, including winning the final round, while South Aussie Cadet star, Riley Harrison steps up to the Junior KA3 category. West Aussie, Beau Casagrande will be entering his second season of Cadet 12.

Hudson Petta won't be taking part in the Cadet 12 category at round one as he will be travelling back from Europe after participating in the WSK Super Masters Series, however will join the team from round two.

Practice starts today for the opening round of the 2024 SP Tools Australian Kart Championship, with qualifying Friday, heats Saturday, heats and finals Sunday.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be covered through the AKC livestream, accessible from www.karting.net.au.

