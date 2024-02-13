The new car is a departure in terms of the philosophy employed last year and is hoped to address the inconsistencies of the SF-23.

The traditional red livery is emblazoned with white and yellow pinstripes across its sidepods and engine cover.

While some bare carbon is present, it's far less than has been seen on the designs already released this season.

“This year, we must start off where we left off at the end of last season, when we were consistent front runners, with a view to constantly improving in all areas,” said team boss Fred Vasseur.

“The longest ever Formula 1 season awaits us and Charles [Leclerc], Carlos [Sainz] and I all agree, we must be more cinical and effective in how we manage the races, making bold choices, in order to get the best possible result at every Grand Prix.

It's often said that your fans can give you an extra gear and that will definitely be true in what will be a very closely contested championship and we are proud to know we can count on our “tifosi” from around the world.”

While Leclerc has just signed a new contract with the team, 2024 will be Sainz's last with Ferrari following news Lewis Hamilton will join the team for 2025.

Sainz was the only non-Red Bull Racing driver to win a grand prix, the Spaniard taking honours in Singapore with a masterful performance.

Ferrari finished third in last year's constructors' championship following a near season-long battle with Mercedes.