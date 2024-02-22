Nathan Herne won the three TA2 Trans-Tasman Challenge races in the second of the two-round series which featured eight Australians and eight New Zealanders.

Herne led the charge for the Aussies to win overall, backed up by Graham Cheney, Brad Gartner and captain Mark Crutcher. Fastest of the locals was Ben Stewart while Brent Collins and captain Peter Ward were the best placed. The visitors also won the kart challenge.

Lockie Bloxsom scored a top three in the Toyota GAZOO 86 Racing while Alice Buckley snared a fighting fourth. Summer Rintoule improved over the weekend. Local Tom Bewley regained the points lead with two rounds to go.

There were two cross-Tasman Sea visitors in Ryder Quinn and Elliot Cleary who figured in the top 10 of Formula Regional Oceania. Roman Bilinski won the Championship while Liam Sceats won the 68th New Zealand Grand Prix.

Images: TA Muscle Cars / Joel Hanks Media: Toyota Racing New Zealand / Bruce Jenkins