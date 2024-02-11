The team had been set to field a Porsche 911 GT3 R 992 steered by factory drivers Kevin Estre, Klaus Bachler, and Patrick Pilet.

The announcement was made via a social media tonight, just under a week to the day from when the winners are due to take the chequered flag at Mount Panorama.

Team Principal/Owner Morris Chen said, “I cannot begin to describe the upset and disappointment that our team, our drivers, and Porsche currently feel.

“In the past month, we have suffered numerous and considerable delays in the shipping of our car and equipment from Asia.

“We have worked tirelessly with Supercars, SRO, the freight companies, the New South Wales Government, as well as other local and international GT teams to be present and ready to challenge for the Bathurst 12 Hour.

“Unfortunately, circumstances beyond our control have led us to withdraw from the event.

“We apologise for the disappointment this may cause our supporters. We were looking forward to returning to Bathurst and now hope to participate in 2025.

“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to all involved parties for their invaluable support and assistance.”

HubAuto is the second team to announce its withdrawal from the race due to shipping issues, with Garage 59 pulling out last month, before the public release of an entry list.

In that case, though, Garage 59 is English-based, and conflict in the Red Sea was cited as the reason for its withdrawal, given the risk of delays in the return to Europe.

The conflict is, however, having knock-on effects on other shipping routes, which may well have caused the demise of the HubAuto entry.

With the late addition of a Ginetta in Class C for GT4s, as announced earlier today, the field is back to 31 cars, including 20 in GT3 and 11 of those in the Pro subclass.

Practice starts this Friday, February 16.