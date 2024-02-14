The GM squad has gone for a lightly revised Nulon look on the two Camaros that will be raced by Tim Slade and James Golding this season.

Other major backing comes from Isuzu Trucks and PremiAir Hire, which is owned and run by team owner Peter Xiberras.

The livery was launched today at Sea World on the Gold Coast.

“This launch has been extra special for me as I am not only the team owner, but also a key sponsor, so it has been a bit of a unique feeling to be so proud of what we have achieved today from multiple perspectives,” said Xiberras.

“As a team owner, everyone involved here has been working so hard and to officially launch our Supercars season today gives me a great sense of pride in what we have already achieved ahead of the new season start.

“I am also so pleased today to not only celebrate with Nulon, but also to officially welcome Isuzu Australia as a new major partner for the coming season.

“As a business owner and team sponsor, seeing the PremiAir Hire logo featured so spectacularly on these new look cars alongside the team's other great supporting partners is certainly special as well.

“Now it is time to get down to business starting with the Bathurst 500 – hopefully we can bring home some great results to match these great new looks!”