DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Oct. 31, 2025) — NASCAR today announced that Freeway Insurance, a division of Confie and the largest independent personal lines agency and broker in the U.S., has joined as the fourth Premier Partner of the NASCAR Cup Series, marking a significant addition to the sport’s group of Premier Partners.

The multi-year agreement establishes Freeway Insurance as an official Premier Partner alongside Coca-Cola, Busch Light, and Xfinity, and underscores NASCAR’s continued commercial momentum as major national brands invest in the sport’s growing fanbase and dynamic platform. The announcement also includes Freeway Insurance becoming the Official Insurance Partner and the entitlement partner for the fall NASCAR Cup Series Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Raceway. The partnerships will officially kick off in 2026.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Freeway Insurance to the NASCAR family as a Premier Partner and a race entitlement partner at Phoenix Raceway,” said Steve O’Donnell, President of NASCAR. “This partnership highlights the strong alignment between our two brands — dedication to serving everyday Americans is at the heart of everything we do. Freeway’s commitment further reinforces the strength and growth of NASCAR’s commercial ecosystem as we continue to attract top-tier partners who see the value and excitement of this sport.”

Freeway Insurance and NASCAR represent two iconic American institutions — both deeply connected to the road, fueled by passion, and committed to excellence for millions of loyal customers and fans nationwide.

For more information, visit www.NASCAR.com and www.Freeway.com.

– via NASCAR Communications

For more of the latest NASCAR news stories, visit MotorRacing.com