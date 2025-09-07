It was the culmination of the 2025 season for the First Focus Radical Cup Australia and the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli while Group S completed the SRO Shannons Speed Series program at The Bend Motorsport Park.

First Focus Radical Cup Australia

With a clear victory in the final race of the season, Cutts delivered Arise Racing it first title victory. Cutts won the race by nine seconds over Garth Walden Racing’s Peter Paddon.

“It’s been a really tough year and obviously, huge congrats to Pete as well. We fought so hard all year, and even today it, was a really intense battle. But yeah, really happy to get it done,” Paddon said.

Paddon who was the 2024 title holder, won the start and led the first five laps when Cutts took the lead at Turn 1. A lap later both took their compulsory pitstops which put Bryce Moore for five laps.

Once the stops were finalised, Cutts had the lead, and his big win was despite a safety car (Ibby Hadeed bunkered at Turn 18) that closed the field for a lap. He left Paddon to fend off Ruairidh Avern for second which he did by half a second.

Brad Russell was fourth and first of the AMs where he just held off class rival Terry Knowles. Two seconds back was Zig Fuhrmeister, third in AM and first for the round, ahead Mark Cirillo/Dave Allan, Dylan Canto and Chris Reindler who took over from Moore.

Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli

In the second of two 30-minute races Cheng took the outright victory and easily accounted for his Coppa Shell (Ferrari 296 Pro-Am) class rivals.

He finished 0.8 seconds ahead of Gittany who was first in Trofeo Pirelli (296 Pro) while third place and second in TP was Jim Pollicina.

Pollicina qualified sixth and stormed to third outright on the first lap. He was challenged by Cameron Campbell (TP) but spun at Turn 6 on the fifth lap. Campbell resumed seventh and raced to fourth and finished 1.4 seconds behind Pollicina.

Rod Wilson (TP) placed fifth ahead of David Trewern who took second in CS ahead of fellow class runners, Aemel Nordin, Masahiro Taguchi, Tony Baildon and the winner of TP4 (488 EVO cars) Paul Brockbank.

Group S Classic Sports Cars

Graham Gulson made it a clean sweep after he took out Races 2 and 3 where Porche 911 Carreras secured the top four spots in both races.

Overnight rain left the track damp but drying for the second of three races. Gulson led from the outset until passed by Doug Barbour. After a lap Gulson retook the lead and went on to win.

Second went to Geoff Morgan who came on strong in the latter stages while Barbour was third. In their Corvettes, Ray Narkiewicz and Stephanos Constantinidis battled with Alex Webster.

On the final lap, Constantinidis spun before Webster snuck into fourth ahead of Joe Calleja (Corvette) who pipped Narkiewicz. Constantinidis recovered for tenth behind Andrew Whiteside (911), Chris Meulengraaf (Datsun 240Z) and Tom Walstab (Porsche 928).

Gulson struck out to a 12-second lead in the third race before his pace dropped after he admitted to going too hard early on. Morgan took second off Barbour on the third lap and together, they negated the gap to the leader and chased him to the chequered flag.

Webster had fourth throughout and placed ahead of Calleja and James Calvet-Jones (911) who started rear of grid. Whiteside was next in front of Meulengraaf, John Harrison (Lotus Super 7) and Bill Robinson whose 911 was turned around in Race 2 on the opening lap.