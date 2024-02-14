The championship-winning team will officially unveil its latest design on Thursday evening in the United Kingdom.

However, the sting has been taken out of that reveal as images and video of the car on track leaked out on Tuesday.

The RB20 livery appears to share much in common with its Red Bull Racing predecessors, with the deep blue punctuated by the yellow sun and charging bull iconography on the airbox and nose.

Adrian Newey, chief technical officer at the all-conquering operation, has described the car as an evolution of that which the team raced in 2022.

“It's very much a third evolution of the 2022 car,” he said on the Talking Bull podcast.

“Last year's car was an evolution of the 2022 car, with its main points [of development] being the normal winter development in terms of aerodynamics, some understanding on what we need to do with suspension to try and improve the car.

“We never got down to the weight limit in 2022 and this year's car is the third evolution of that original RB18.

“Now what we don't know is will the third evolution be too conservative while others have done something different. We just don't know.

“It is difficult and there is that kind of ‘should we have a group that goes out and looks at left-field ideas?' or do we keep developing the route we've taken.

“We're resource-limited – so we can't do everything, we can't look at every avenue, so we've taken the approach of developing what we've got, and hopefully that will be the prudent and correct decision.”

Last year, Red Bull Racing enjoyed the most dominant season of any team in world championship history.

The team claimed 21 of 22 available grand prix wins, with Max Verstappen taking 19 of those en route to this third world title.