Per the Further Supplementary Regulations, each car will now have to take on an aggregate of 60 litres across two pit stops in each 250km race, as opposed to 100 litres.

Neither of those figures exceeded the 133-litre fuel cell capacity of a Gen3 Supercar, but the change will provide slightly more strategic flexibility to teams.

As before, a minimum of two tyres must also be changed in each pit stop, which helps to provide some lower boundary to fuel fill at a single stop given teams would take the opportunity to change rubber.

Fuel drops have been retained for all refuelling races this year, save for the two enduro events, where no compulsory pit stops apply except for brake changes.

Whether the tweak for the Bathurst 500 is rolled out to the other 250km races remains to be seen but, as it stands, just one stop for a fill of 80 litres is mandated for the 200km races at Taupo and Sydney.

In a further change for next weekend's Mount Panorama event, each car will be permitted an additional four pre-marked (used) tyres for the ‘SC Procedure Check Session' which will be held due to the introduction of the Full Course Yellow.

A dedicated such session will be held on the Friday morning, with another tacked on to the end of Practice 1.