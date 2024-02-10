In his Garry Rogers Motorsport Ford Mustang, Moffat was able to stoutly hold off some determined opposition to score two narrow wins at Sandown Raceway.

In the first race he was able to edge out pole sitter James Golding (Mustang) for the lead after the start, and then hold off the PremiAir Supercar driver throughout for a tight 0.23s win.

Third place went to Nash Morris (Mustang) who had to stave off Jordan Boys (Mustang), the pair ahead of Elliot Barbour (Chev Camaro). Mustang drivers Ben Grice, Elliott Cleary and Todd Hazelwood followed, ahead of Tom Hayman who would bring out the Safety Car when his engine led go on the back straight.

Grice lost out on the race resumption as some contact dropped him to 11th. Hazelwood was able to get past Cleary and took sixth while Grice recovered for eighth ahead of Chris Pappas (Mustang) and Josh Webster (Camaro).

Moffat led from the outset of Race 2, ahead of Golding until Morris slipped under him at Turn 9 to grab second. Boys went to third and shortly after Golding was in the pits to replace a cut tyre.

Moffat was able to slip clear as Morris was challenged by Boys who made a successful move for second at Turn 1. Morris would strike trouble at that corner several laps later that would drop him out of contention.

Boys mounted a late race challenge and missed the win by 0.266s while Hazelwood was third just in front of Time Slade (Mustang) who 13th after a problematic Race 1. They were chased to the line by Grice, Cleary and Edan Thornburrow (Mustang).

The latter had contact with Jackson Rice (Mustang) in Race 1 that earned him a 15s penalty. Rice was next in the second race. Chris Pappas (Mustang) had a scary spin on the run to Turn 9 and finished behind Tom Davies (Mustang) and Webster (Camaro).

In the last minute of qualifying Golding able to pinch pole position off Moffat with Boys third ahead of Morris, Barbour, Cleary, Grice, Hazelwood, Davies and Thornburrow in 10th and 0.69s off the fastest time.