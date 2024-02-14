Shaw won the title in 2018 and was first across the line in the three races of the One Stop Was Equipment season opener at the Phillip Island Auto Racing Club's race and sprint meeting.

Nineteen cars qualified in warm sunny conditions with Shaw able to show he had not lost any pace. He was fastest in qualifying ahead of 2023 title winner Justin Barnes, Brock Paine in his first time on the Island, Jack Pennacchia and Robert Scott.

Barnes led Race 1 initially before Shaw passed him. Later, the latter would drop three places because of slight contact at Turn 4. However he fought back to take the win ahead of Paine, Pennacchia, Barnes, David Grice, Scott, Martin Lyall, Jackson Noakes, Matt Totani and Mik Hazelton.

It was all Shaw in the second outing where he led from start to finish. Barnes won the tight battle for second from Pennacchia and Paine. It was equally close between Scott and Hazelton for fifth and they were followed by Noakes, Grice, Lyall and New Zealander Ash McConchie.

The third race produced another close encounter. Shaw and Barnes were even off the start before the former took the lead. Paine passed Pennacchia and then Barnes until both relegated him to fourth.

The Safety Car was out when Grice bunkered on the eighth lap. Shaw led to the finish before a 5s penalty for a restart breach, relegated him to fourth behind Barnes, Pennacchia and Paine. Scott finished fifth in front of Noakes, Lyall, McConchie, Hazelton and Brett Thompson.

Despite the penalty Shaw won the round ahead of Barnes, Paine, Pennacchia and Scott. The next round will be at Winton Motor Raceway on April 26-28.