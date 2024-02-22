Ricciardo finished fourth on the timing sheets with just under a race distance to his name after climbing into the RB in the afternoon.

That followed a 64-lap stint for Yuki Tsunoda in the morning.

The car appeared well-balanced and settled, rotating through slow-speed corners well and accepting early throttle application without complaint from either driver.

It was a standout performer on the opening day, not because of its lap time but because of its stance on track. It did everything right and without fuss.

Exactly what that means remains to be seen, though it seems a step forward on 2023 if nothing else.

“We need to be a little cautious in terms of, I think the target as the season goes on is the front of the midfield,” the Australian said.

“But I think I would say now, where we are, it's probably more in the field. I'm not sure yet at the front, but that's certainly our target.

“I know some people are quite excited about us coming into the season, but I want to play a little bit cautious because we have a decent car but we still have a lot of work to do.”

Ricciardo enters the season rejuvenated following his abridged mid-season return in 2023.

The 34-year-old missed pre-season testing last year after stepping back into a third driver role with Red Bull Racing.

“I enjoyed pre-season last year,” Ricciardo joked.

“Where I was, let's say, where my head space was, I was enjoying having the time off.

“But a year later on, weirdly, very happy to be here at pre-season testing.

“Normally, I just want to go racing, which is still true. Really excited to get in the car.”

Ricciardo's motivation and enthusiasm only partly draw from the fact that he's back in Bahrain for the first time in two years.

RB is not the same team as it was even a year ago (when it was known as AlphaTauri), with a new team principal and several other signings behind the scenes.

The Aussie's experience adds value to the team, bringing a fresh perspective it hasn't had. He has been well received and is valued.

That has created a welcoming and positive environment at a team currently brimming with optimism resulting from its new direction, and seen Ricciardo thrive.

As Ricciardo reinvents himself, so too does the team as it works to shed the notion that it is nothing but a feeder operation for Red Bull Racing.

It's an ironic ambition given the squad has moved its design office closer to Milton Keynes while Ricciardo himself is looking to use it as a stepping stone back to the senior team.

He continues to cover Sergio Perez's seat at Red Bull Racing and an improved RB affords him greater capability of showcasing his ability to deliver to the required level.

It's hard to do that pounding around towards the back, racing not to be last, as was the case at times for AlphaTauri in 2023.

The opening day of testing in Bahrain suggested that won't be the case this season, and the pursuit of points is a very realistic target.

The RB may not be a race winner, but it looks a strong contender for points and, perhaps, more.