With almost 20 years of experience, van Leeuwen is one of the most respect journalists in the industry, and a regular news-breaker.

He has already broken one of the biggest stories of 2024 with his revelation of a looming split between Erebus Motorsport and its 2023 champion, Brodie Kostecki, mere weeks out from the new season.

Also an award-winning podcaster, this is the third time that van Leeuwen has picked up the Motorsport Australia Journalist of the Year honour.

The accolade comes as the West Australian leads Speedcafe into an exciting new era; evolving its coverage of Australian motorsport, expanding its global offering, and driving its growing podcast offerings.

“It's an honour to win Motorsport Australia's Journalist of the Year award for a third time,” said van Leeuwen.

“It caps off a huge last year in terms of my career, the highlight of which was joining the Speedcafe team.

“Leading the editorial team here has been some of my most satisfying work and to have that recognised by our sport's governing body really means a lot.”

Van Leeuwen is currently on assignment in Europe, with the award being accepted on his behalf in Melbourne by Speedcafe founder/co-owner Brett ‘Crusher' Murray.

“Andrew van Leeuwen is a first-class news guy and he's been handed the reins at Speedcafe to guide and inspire a truly independent and valuable news team, and we are privileged to have him as the leader of the site,” said Murray in accepting the gong.

“Andrew is keen to ensure that I thank his fellow Speedcafe staff members for their continued 24/7 commitment, and his wife and young family for their encouragement and understanding of what is required to be the best in your field.

“I'm confident that it won't be too long before he's up here accepting another one of these in person.”

Others to be recognised tonight at the Motorsport Australia National Awards were the legendary Dick Johnson and the latest driver to join him as an Australian Touring Car Champion in Kostecki.

Johnson was made a Member of Honour while Kostecki was awarded the Peter Brock Medal, on top of being acknowledged again for his title triumph in 2023.

New life members were inducted in Lawrie Schmitt, Paul Morris, Frank Lowndes, Stephen Preece, and Phillip East.

See below for the list of award winners