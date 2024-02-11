With almost 20 years of experience, van Leeuwen is one of the most respect journalists in the industry, and a regular news-breaker.
He has already broken one of the biggest stories of 2024 with his revelation of a looming split between Erebus Motorsport and its 2023 champion, Brodie Kostecki, mere weeks out from the new season.
Also an award-winning podcaster, this is the third time that van Leeuwen has picked up the Motorsport Australia Journalist of the Year honour.
The accolade comes as the West Australian leads Speedcafe into an exciting new era; evolving its coverage of Australian motorsport, expanding its global offering, and driving its growing podcast offerings.
“It's an honour to win Motorsport Australia's Journalist of the Year award for a third time,” said van Leeuwen.
“It caps off a huge last year in terms of my career, the highlight of which was joining the Speedcafe team.
“Leading the editorial team here has been some of my most satisfying work and to have that recognised by our sport's governing body really means a lot.”
Van Leeuwen is currently on assignment in Europe, with the award being accepted on his behalf in Melbourne by Speedcafe founder/co-owner Brett ‘Crusher' Murray.
“Andrew van Leeuwen is a first-class news guy and he's been handed the reins at Speedcafe to guide and inspire a truly independent and valuable news team, and we are privileged to have him as the leader of the site,” said Murray in accepting the gong.
“Andrew is keen to ensure that I thank his fellow Speedcafe staff members for their continued 24/7 commitment, and his wife and young family for their encouragement and understanding of what is required to be the best in your field.
“I'm confident that it won't be too long before he's up here accepting another one of these in person.”
Others to be recognised tonight at the Motorsport Australia National Awards were the legendary Dick Johnson and the latest driver to join him as an Australian Touring Car Champion in Kostecki.
Johnson was made a Member of Honour while Kostecki was awarded the Peter Brock Medal, on top of being acknowledged again for his title triumph in 2023.
New life members were inducted in Lawrie Schmitt, Paul Morris, Frank Lowndes, Stephen Preece, and Phillip East.
See below for the list of award winners
|National Awards
|Member of Honour
|Dick Johnson
|Life Member
|Lawrie Schmitt
|Paul Morris
|Frank Lowndes
|Stephen Preece
|Phillip East
|Presidential Citation
|Jeff Mattner
|Gordon Smith
|Maverick Kemenyvary
|David Halstead
|Phil Irving Award
|Kevin Drage
|Australian Motorsport Official of the Year
|Susanne Dixon
|Peter Brock Medal
|Brodie Kostecki
|Young Driver of the Year
|Aaron Love
|FIA Best Track or Road Marshal of the Season
|George Chrobak
|Donald Thomson Award
|Steve Kirby
|FIA Girls on Track High Achiever Award
|Chantelle Lloyd
|Media Awards
|Motorsport Australia Photographer of the Year
|Jack Martin
|Motorsport Australia Photograph of the Year
|Timothy Wilson
|Motorsport Australia Journalist of the Year
|Andrew van Leeuwen
|Series/Championship
|Bosch Motorsport Australia Rally Championship
|Outright Driver
|Harry Bates
|Outright Co-Driver
|Coral Taylor
|Polaris Motorsport Australia Off Road Championship
|Outright Driver
|Travis Robinson
|Outright Navigator
|Andrew Pinto
|Side by Side (SXS) Championship – Driver
|James Cook
|Side by Side (SXS) Championship – Navigator
|Mitch Aucote
|Speed & Auto Test Championships
|Motorsport Australia Motorkhana Championship
|Daniel Wuillemin
|Motorsport Australia Hill Climb Championship
|Dean Amos
|Motorsport Australia Khanacross Championship
|Bill Grundon
|Motorsport Australia Supersprint Championship
|Dean Tighe
|Circuit Championships
|Repco Supercars Championship
|Brodie Kostecki
|Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship – Outright
|Callum Hedge
|Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship – Am
|Adrian Flack
|Australian Drivers' Championship (S5000)
|Aaron Cameron
|Tasman Series (S5000)
|Aaron Cameron
|Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS – Pro Am
|Liam Talbot
|Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS – Am
|Brad Schumacher
|Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS – Trophy
|Renee Gracie
|Series
|Dunlop Super2 Series
|Kai Allen
|Dunlop Super3 Series
|Jobe Stewart
|Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series
|Josh Buchan
|Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters
|Steve Johnson
|National Trans Am Series
|James Moffat
|Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge – Outright
|Marco Giltrap
|Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge – Pro-Am
|Sam Shahin
|Tyrepower V8 SuperUtes Series
|Aaron Borg
|Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series
|Joel Heinrich
|Mobil 1 Australian Production Cars – Outright
|Iain Sherrin
|Monochrome Australian Production Invited
|Shane Smollen
|Kumho V8 Touring Car Series
|Jude Bargwanna
|Toyota 86 Series
|Ryan Casha
|Workhorse Radical Cup Australia
|Alex Gardner
|Australian Prototype Series
|John-Paul Drake
|Precision National Sports Sedan Series
|Tony Ricciardello
|Australian Formula Open
|Trent Grubel
|Australian Formula Ford Series
|Matthew Hillyer
|Esports
|Motorsport Australia S5000 Esports Cup
|Damon Woods
|Motorsport Australia V8 Touring Car Esports Cup
|Madison Down
|Motorsport Australia GT3 Esports Cup
|Philippa Boquida
|Motorsport Australia Formula Vee Esports Cup
|Samuel Chapman
|Motorsport Australia Formula 4 Esports Cup
|Damon Woods