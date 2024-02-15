The son of 2004 Australian Saloon Car Champion Clint, Harvey started in the state series in 2021 and won the title the following two years in his Ford Falcon AU.

Besides his Saloon Car campaign last year, Harvey also competed in the Toyota 86 Scholarship Series with Ninety9Motorsport and took in the Circuit Excel SA Enduro with Misch's Excel Garage, and the Saloon Car Nationals.

The latter was held at Sandown where Harvey finished second in the final, behind Tickford Racing's Super2 driver Brad Vaughan.

Harvey enjoys support from Tribridge Motorsport, Show TV New Zealand, Foxroofing WA, WA Racing Developments, Hiflow Engine Reconditioning, Nutech Signs and Print and driver coach BD Soutar-Dawson.

“The drive in the Aussie Racing Car Series came about after a fellow competitor from the Toyota 86 series recommended partnering up with Corish motorsports as they are an up and coming team in the series with a strong driver lineup this year ahead of the first round with 4 cars on the grid for Bathurst.” said Harvey

“I'm looking forward to the variety of tracks especially Bathurst and the street circuits. Being able to race alongside Supercars at these tracks will be a cool experience. The cars themselves will be awesome to drive especially in big fields across the year with some close door to door racing.”

“I think it will make for some pretty cool moves and having to really hustle the car similar to driving a go kart.”

Harvey believes the exposure racing on some rounds of the Supercars will bolster support for his supporters and his future motorsport endeavours.