That appears to be one of the outcomes from the Supercars parity testing that has been undertaken at Mount Panorama over the past two days.

Supercars used the Bathurst 12 Hour to run multiple on-track sessions using a Triple Eight Camaro and a Dick Johnson Racing Mustang.

Both engine and aero performance were evaluated, with a particular focus on the engine side given aero has already been signed off by Supercars.

It's understood that Supercars had hoped to equalise the shift cuts between the Ford and GM V8s, having used different deltas as a parity measure last season.

However Speedcafe understands that different cuts will be used for at least the season-opener in Bathurst, based on the demo work over the past two days.

It's thought that, as was the case last season, it is the Ford engine that will have the shorter recovery, although the exact values are not clear.

A number of engine-related tests have taken place this year with torque sensors now in use to better evaluate the characteristics of the Ford and GM units.

Transient dyno testing is still on the cards, however isn't expected to happen until April.