Erebus Motorsport has earned the first pair of garages at Mount Panorama next weekend by virtue of winning the 2023 teams' championship, as would have been the case under the old system.

However, it will have to leave the Thrifty Bathurst 500 in the teams' championship lead in order to stay there given, from Event 2 onwards, “The Pit Lane order will be allocated by Supercars based on the final classification of the official Team Points report of the previous Event to calculate the Pit Lane order at the next Event,” per Rule D2.1.2.1 of the Operations Manual.

The Erebus Chevrolet Camaro to be driven by Todd Hazelwood, who is filling in for Brodie Kostecki, will be housed in the very first garage.

Supercars' announcement contains no major surprises considering how the teams' championship finished in 2023.

Erebus is followed by Triple Eight Race Engineering, both Brad Jones Racing ‘teams' (of which Car #8/Car #14 finished third), and then Tickford Racing, notwithstanding that it is now a combination of one TRC from each of the two ‘teams' it fielded as a four-car squad in 2023.

Dick Johnson Racing is next, then Walkinshaw Andretti United, Grove Racing, Team 18, PremiAir Racing, Matt Stone Racing, and the Blanchard Racing Team, the latter of which was formerly the only single-car team but will now field two Ford Mustangs.

2024 Supercars pit lane order: Bathurst 500