The organisation, which promotes Round 1 of the Intercontinental GT Challenge, reported a three-day attendance of 47,333 at Mount Panorama.

It is the third-highest aggregate crowd figure in the event's history, and the second for a three-day Bathurst 12 Hour.

On that basis, only last year's 53,446 tops the 2024 attendance, which was achieved despite less than favourable weather forecasts for spectators.

Notably, last year saw the Bathurst debut of Valentino Rossi, and the seven-time MotoGP champion was back for a second tilt at 12 Hour glory with Team WRT BMW this year.

Event Director Shane Rudzis said, “This year's event has delivered exceptional on-track action over three days and been extremely well received by fans and campers off-track.

“From the partner activations in Harris Park featuring global brands, to the demonstrations on track of the Ford SuperVan, Supercars and the unrestricted Mercedes-AMG GT3 to autograph sessions with superstars like the great Valentino Rossi, Craig Lowndes, Jamie Whincup, Paul Tracy, Kenny Habul, Jules Gounon and many more, it has been a great success.

“Our support categories added something different for fans of all kinds, while Sunday's race has been filled with all the drama, highs and lows that this event is internationally renowned for.

“The Bathurst 12 Hour allows us to showcase Mount Panorama to a truly global audience of motorsport fans and the teams who have travelled from around the world have been blown away by the support they have received all week.

“Thank you to our great partners at Repco, Bathurst Regional Council, the NSW Government and broadcasters Foxtel and the Seven Network for supporting this event.

“We've already begun planning for next year's Bathurst 12 Hour and can't wait to be back here again in 2025.”

This year's Bathurst 12 Hour formed the first half of the new-for-2024 ‘Bathurst SuperFest' which was instituted due to the late scuttling of the Newcastle 500 by that city's local council.

Practice for Event 1 of the Repco Supercars Championship starts on Friday.