The death has been confirmed by Motorsport Australia via a short statement offering condolences to family and friends.

“Motorsport Australia advises that a critical medical incident has occurred in the paddock at the running of the 2025 AirTouch 500 at The Bend, South Australia,” it read.

“Motorsport Australia extends its condolences to the family and friends of the competitor, and to the officials and first responders at the scene.”

The medical incident occurred in the support paddock area and resulted in on-track action being temporarily suspended in the early afternoon.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be made public.