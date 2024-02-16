As revealed by Speedcafe last month, the V8-powered series will feature EV safety cars this season as part of a deal with Porsche to take over support vehicle supply from Ford.

The covers have now come off the BP Pulse-backed Porsche Taycans that will head the Supercars field, with two cars to be on rotation at events while there will be a charging station in pitlane.

“This collaboration between the Repco Supercars Championship, Porsche, and BP Pulse represents a significant milestone for the Championship,” said Supercars COO Tim Watsford.

“Introducing the Porsche Taycan GTS as our official safety car, and the first electric safety car in Supercars history, showcases our shared dedication to innovation, sustainability, and delivering a world-class racing experience.”

Porsche motorsport Barry Hay added: “The Porsche Taycan GTS stands as an extraordinary engineering achievement in its own right, representing a recent stride in Porsche's rich history of groundbreaking innovation.

“To put this car on display at the pinnacle of Australian motorsport in front of the millions who attend and watch Supercars races is a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate what the Porsche Taycan GTS is capable of.”

“As race fans, we rarely like to see the BP Pulse safety car on-track, but we are looking forward to having the Porsche Taycan GTS play such an integral a role in Supercars events from 2024 onward.”

One of the safety cars will be on display in the BP Pulse EV Park during the Repco Bathurst 12 Hour this weekend before the cars debut at the Thrifty Bathurst 500 next weekend.