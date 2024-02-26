Questions surrounding the common ownership of Red Bull Racing and RB, and the technical relationship between those two (and others) have rivals doubting the rigour involved in policing the current regulations.

After decades of carefully crafting rules to ensure mere survival, the sport has rapidly been transformed and teams are in a stable if not buoyant financial position.

The racing is closer than it has ever been, a product of deliberately prescriptive rules, while financial regulations have done a tremendous amount to level the playing field.

That transformation has been so rapid, however, that regulations have in some instances not kept up.

Once it was appropriate to help the smaller teams save money, but nine of the 10 teams believed to be running at the cost cap.

The argument in support of the practice carries less weight than it once did.

That's doubly so when one considers buying in components comes at a pre-determined cost within the financial regulations, with claims costs more than developing them in-house.

However, putting the technical elements of the current regulations aside, a related issue also warrants being addressed.

That is the transfer of staff between ‘related' organisations.

Knowledge is power in Formula 1. The likes of Adrian Newey and Dan Fallows are targets for rivals because of their expertise.

In Newey's case, should he ever decide to leave Red Bull Racing, it would be prudent of the Milton Keynes operation to place him on gardening leave.

He would be paid to sit on the sidelines, divorced from the latest developments and progress within Red Bull Racing's design office, save he take that knowledge to his new employer.

However, imagine the destination was RB rather than Ferrari. Would Red Bull Racing be so averse to the move? Would it place Newey on a long gardening leave to prevent the transfer of its intellectual property?

There is strong evidence to suggest not. And that raises a problem.

Red Bull Racing and RB have a common owner, Red Bull, and it is naturally in its broader interests to have two competitive teams.

By allowing the easy transfer of staff from Milton Keynes to Faenza, it's possible for the latter to benefit from the knowledge gained by that individual in their former role.

It's against the regulations to take drawings and such, and there's no suggestion that has happened, but an easy way to bolster a team's technical strength is to transfer ideas, and that cannot be policed.

Here's where the situation can be exploited.

With common ownership, that practice opens the door for one team to be used as a test bed for the other.

Rather than spending money out of one team's development budget, the secondary operation can develop and test concepts, with that knowledge finding its way back to the parent team through a staff member that was loaned out.

There are four teams on the grid, two pairs, where this scenario could play out easily, though it's not necessarily limited to them alone as other technical relationships exist.

In theory, the practice of freely transferring staff from one team to another is already outlawed under the Technical Regulations.

Article 17.2.4 of the rules state: “No Competitor may use movement of personnel (whether employee, consultant, contractor, secondee or any other type of permanent or temporary personnel) with another Competitor, either directly or via an external entity, for the purpose of circumventing the requirements of this Article 17.”

The broader Article 17 essentially defines what is considered a ‘constructor' under the regulations.

On the surface there is no issue as the rules already prohibit the practice. And yet there are examples that suggest it is happening.

At Haas, its former technical director, Simone Resta, was seconded from Ferrari, with the American team's design office within the confines of the Italian marque's Maranello headquarters. Resta's office overlooked Turn 6 of Ferrari's in-house test track.

Resta joined Haas in January 2021, having been Ferrari's head of chasing engineering from November 2019 to December 2020.

Elsewhere, Nick Roberts joined RB as senior strategy engineer this month, having been senior race strategy analyst at Red Bull Racing (a position he has not left, according to LinkedIn).

Guillaume Cattelani, formerly McLaren's head of aerodynamics who was chief engineer of technology and analysis tools at Red Bull Racing from June 2020 to January 2024 is now deputy technical director at RB. A job he started last month.

When McLaren poached David Sanchez from Ferrari, it was forced to wait the better part of a year for him to join the team. The same with Rob Marshall from Red Bull Racing.

There was a debate over when Ferrari would release Laurent Mekies to RB. He had been racing director at Ferrari but was benched for the second half od 2023 ahead of his new role as team principal in Faenza.

There is no suggestion that Cattelani or Roberts have done anything wrong, nor have Red Bull Racing and RB for that matter.

However, it is entirely plausible that both have recent knowledge of Red Bull Racing that can be used to benefit RB within the regulations.

Therein lies the issue as, had they moved to any other team, there would likely have been a far longer period where they'd have been sidelined to eliminate exactly that possibility.

As a result, confidence in the regulations is low throughout the paddock, not just at McLaren where Zak Brown has been especially vocal.

It is worth noting that this issue isn't unique to Formula 1 and has been addressed multiple times over the decades, especially in football.

In mid-1999 the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) published its decision over the common ownership of AEK Athens and SK Slavia Prague.

Both clubs had qualified for European competition in 1998 with AEK Athens prohibited from participating due to UEFA's Common Ownership Rule.

In short, CAS upheld UEFA's decision, which was supported by the European Commission when it was later appealed, where it was noted that the common ownership rule was designed to protect the integrity of the competition and “ensure the uncertainty of outcome and to guarantee that the consumer has the perception that games played represent honest sporting competition between the participants”.

With the competition in F1 closer than it has ever been, naturally focus will shift to its integrity when grey areas exist.

The current situation is a byproduct of the success of the sport's regulations, both technical and financial, and is entirely in keeping with Formula 1's ethos of finding and exploiting any opportunity for individual gain.

But in this instance, the loophole has potential sporting ramifications and isn't available to all.