Mikael Grenier was running fourth in the #888 National Storage Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the moments after a restart from a Full Course Yellow when he went spinning at The Chase and barely escaped being cleaned up by following cars.

Replays suggested contact with the GruppeM Racing Mercedes-AMG, a theory given weight when that car was soon issued a drive-through penalty, and apparent floor damage was noticed on Car #888 at its next pit stop.

Having dropped to eighth with the spin, the Pro class Triple Eight trio of Grenier/Broc Feeney/Will Brown took the chequered flag in sixth spot after a day when rain caused all sorts of drama at Mount Panorama.

“To be honest, I don't really know what to say about the day, it is probably one of the weirdest races that I've ever been a part of,” said Feeney.

“Sometimes, we looked like we were in a great spot and then, the next minute, you'd be 15th.

“There were a few things that didn't go our way but there were also some things that did so it made for a mixed day.

“We copped a little bit of damage with a few hours to go and just struggled a little bit to come back from there.

“Track position was key today, it was very difficult to pass and some things didn't go to plan.

“I think we could've finished a little better than we did, but unfortunately it just wasn't our day.”

Grenier himself added, “I had the privilege to start and finish today, it was a big day.

“It was a good day in general. The car was super quick this weekend and so were both my team-mates.

“We just made a few wrong calls which resulted in us losing track position, we also had quite a lot of traffic and some contact as well, which made the day difficult from there.

“We ended up finishing in P6, so it is a great result, although I do think we had the pace to be up on the podium, but that's racing.”

For Brown, there was some silver lining given it was his first race for Triple Eight, which has recruited him as Shane van Gisbergen's replacement in the Supercars Championship.

“It was a crazy day,” said the Toowoomban.

“The weather made it very exciting, but it probably wasn't the result we wanted.

“We were running in the top four, most of the day, but then a few things didn't go our way.

“It was a bit of a disappointing end but it was a great way to start off racing with Triple Eight and tick off the first weekend for the year.

“It was great to get a full weekend under my belt in a GT car.

“I hope that I get more opportunities to jump in for some more time behind the wheel.”

The Triple Eight JMR Mercedes-AMG, driven by Jamie Whincup/Jordan Love/Prince Jefri Ibrahim, finished 11th outright and third in the Pro-Am class.

It too finished with damage, specifically a disintegrating front splitter, despite two attempts at running repairs.

Feeney and Brown will drive their Chevrolet Camaro Supercars around Mount Panorama again this Friday.