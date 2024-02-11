Luca Stolz/Jordan Love/Prince Jefri Ibrahim finished 17th outright with 99 laps completed in the four hours by the #88 Mercedes-AMG GT3, winning the GT class by 10.090s.

Triple Eight JMR's victory came after Stolz was installed in #88 just before the Safety Car period, then picked off the Bronze-ranked drivers around him when the contest restarted.

Their cause was helped when the pole-sitting GetSpeed Mercedes-AMG was penalised for turning around the Pure Rxcing Porsche, as the German scythed his way from fifth to the lead in little time.

Love had the honour of taking the chequered flag while Marco Mapelli passed both of the Optimum Motorsport McLarens in the closing stages to take second for the Leipert Motorsport Lamborghini.

Aside from multiple Safety Cars, the more remarkable incidents were a red flag which was called with just over an hour to go due to barrier damage after contact sent the GR Racing Ferrari (GT class) spinning, and even a shunt under Safety Car.

In that case, the Pure Rxcing Porsche was hit hard by Ahmad Al Harthy in the outright pole-sitting 99 Racing ORECA (LMP2 class), taking both out of the race.

The fifth and final race of the season takes place today, before Triple Eight is in action again when it fields two Mercedes-AMGs in the Bathurst 12 Hour next weekend.