As part of the Shannons SpeedSeries first round, Jayden Ojeda and Dean Campbell were the winners of Races 1 and 2 respectively.

The first of four scheduled races was led throughout by Ojeda in the BMW M4 F82 he and Simon Hodges won the 2023 Bathurst 6 Hour. Ojeda crossed the finish line 5.5s clear of his rivals. Second place went to Cameron Crick who raced debuted the Dean Campbell BMW M2 and was passed by the whole field when it cutout at the start.

Crick charged back up the order and was second before halfway through what turned out to be 20 laps. The Sherrin brothers filled third and fourth in their M4s. Iain was ahead in the early laps before Grant passed him to secure third.

It was a similar tale in the race for fifth between the Class A2 runners. Matt Holt (HSV Clubsport) was ahead early before Chris Lillis (Chev Camaro) relegated him and drew clear. In seventh was Ben Gersekowski (Class B2 BMW M3 E92) from Paolo Buccini (A1 BMW M140i), Sutton (A1 Mitsubishi Evo X) and Alan Jarvis (Class C VW Polo GTi).

Hodges and Campbell had the front row for Race 2 where the latter got away cleanly to lead while Hodges was slow away, conceding places to Grant and Iain Sherrin.

The brothers pressured the race leader for much of the 20-lap journey. Only when they were challenged by Hodges did Campbell get some breathing space. Campbell took the win ahead of Grant Sherrin while Hodges salvaged third off Iain Sherrin. The latter had a big dive at Turn 9 to briefly regain third but gave it back on exit.

Lillis finished the race in fifth while Holt was next, although he trailed Gersekowski for the first half and took sixth when the M3 driver drifted wide at Turn 1. Behind him it was Buccini from Sutton and Rob Jarvis who took over the VW from his son.