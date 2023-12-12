Unlock the Power of Professional Car Care with Meguiar’s Autocosmetica Hornet M15 Dual Action Polisher!

Here’s your chance to revolutionize your car detailing game! Dive into the world of automotive excellence by entering our exclusive giveaway for the Meguiar’s Autocosmetica Hornet M15 Dual Action Polisher.

Crafted with precision and cutting-edge technology, this polisher guarantees a flawless finish, whether you’re a detailing enthusiast or a professional. Experience the joy of restoring your vehicle’s shine effortlessly, achieving that showroom-quality look in the comfort of your own garage.

Seize the opportunity to win this top-tier polisher – a must-have for any car care aficionado! Elevate your detailing routine, enhance your vehicle’s aesthetic, and make every drive a journey in style. Don’t miss out – enter now for a chance to bring home the Meguiar’s Autocosmetica Hornet M15 and transform your car care routine!

Name Email * Surname Post Code What type of vehicle do you own? How often do you wash/wax your personal car? Submit

.iIDDUy { background: rgb(255, 255, 255); border-radius: 0.3125rem; max-width: 35.25rem; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto; padding: 2.5rem 2.75rem; position: relative; }.dEVaGV { font-family: Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(93, 93, 101); display: block; font-size: 0.875rem; font-weight: 400; margin-bottom: 0.5rem; }.iFTUZ { color: rgb(221, 54, 42); }.dshyOS { appearance: none; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); border: 0px; border-radius: 0.1875rem; box-sizing: border-box; box-shadow: rgba(142, 154, 173, 0.1) 0px 2px 0px 0px inset, rgb(210, 215, 223) 0px 0px 0px 1px inset, rgb(255, 255, 255) 0px 1px 0px 0px; color: rgb(67, 77, 93); font-size: 0.875rem; line-height: 1.5; min-height: 2.8125rem; outline: 0px; padding: 0.75rem 1rem; transition: box-shadow 0.2s ease 0s; width: 100%; }.dshyOS:focus { box-shadow: transparent 0px 0px 0px 0px inset, rgb(80, 156, 246) 0px 0px 0px 1px inset, rgba(80, 156, 246, 0.25) 0px 0px 0px 2px; }.jZSLFe { margin-bottom: 1.5rem; }.kXIIFK { margin-bottom: 1rem; }.jslhpj { margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto; max-width: 29.125rem; padding-bottom: 3.125rem; }.iclkhW { font-size: 3rem; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -1px; line-height: 1.17; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased; font-weight: 900; font-family: Lato, sans-serif; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); }.kGKhzg { border-bottom: 1px solid rgb(210, 215, 223); margin-bottom: 1.5rem; padding-top: 1.5rem; }@-webkit-keyframes iECmZH { 0% { transform: rotate(0deg); } 100% { transform: rotate(360deg); }}@keyframes iECmZH { 0% { transform: rotate(0deg); } 100% { transform: rotate(360deg); }}.fClqPV { background-color: rgb(123, 177, 61); border: none; border-radius: 3px; color: rgb(255, 255, 255); display: inline-block; font-family: Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 1rem; font-style: normal; font-weight: 700; line-height: 1; outline: 0px; padding: 0.75rem 1.5rem; text-decoration: none; transition: background-color 0.1s ease-in 0s, box-shadow 0.1s ease-in 0s; }.fClqPV:hover { cursor: pointer; }.XLzvN { white-space: pre-wrap; font-size: 16px; font-family: Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(67, 77, 93); }a, abbr, address, article, aside, b, blockquote, body, caption, cite, code, dd, details, dialog, div, dl, dt, em, fieldset, figcaption, figure, footer, form, h1, h2, h3, h4, h5, h6, header, html, i, iframe, img, label, legend, li, main, menu, nav, object, ol, p, pre, section, small, span, strong, sub, summary, sup, table, tbody, td, tfoot, th, thead, time, tr, u, ul { border: 0px; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; }*, ::after, ::before { box-sizing: inherit; }html { font-family: “Helvetica Neue”, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; }h1, h2, h3, h4, h5, h6, html { color: rgb(67, 77, 93); font-weight: 400; line-height: 1.5; }a { color: rgb(25, 169, 229); text-decoration: underline; }button, label, p { overflow-wrap: break-word; word-break: break-word; }

WebFont.load({google:{families:[‘Lato:900:latin’,’Lato:300:latin’,’Playfair+Display:700italic:latin’,’Merriweather:700:latin’,’Crete+Round::latin’,’PT+Sans+Narrow:700:latin’]}});