Your Daily Racing Fix! – US

Erebus pursuing NASCAR for Kostecki
Erebus wants to be part of any full-time transition Brodie Kostecki makes to NASCAR. Image: Meg Oliphant/Getty Images Erebus is...
Trackhouse MotoGP entry confirmed
The Trackhouse MotoGP launch, attended by (left to right) Dorna CSO Carlos Ezpeleta, Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola, Trackhouse owner Justin...
McLaughlin’s next goal in IndyCar
Scott McLaughlin is yet to win on an oval in three years in IndyCar. Image: Penske Entertainment/James Black Scott McLaughlin...
McLaughlin backs IndyCar hybrid delay
Scott McLaughlin has backed the delayed introduction of hybrid technology in IndyCar. Image: Penske Entertainment/James Black Scott McLaughlin has given...
Alpine part ways with Brivio as MotoGP return looms
Davide Brivio is to leave Alpine after a three-year stint, with an expected return to MotoGP looming as manager of...
Aston Martin: Alonso ‘honeymoon’ extended
"I’m quite happy we have managed to extend that honeymoon" - Aston Martin boss Mike Krack has been 'blown away'...
Supercars heavyweights confirmed for STM Bathurst 12 Hour tilt
Craig Lowndes shooting for a third outright victory in the Bathurst 12 Hour
