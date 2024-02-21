Image Racing, which they ran together, has been a stalwart of the junior tiers of Supercars and will once again contest this year's Super2 Series in an alliance with Erebus Motorsport.

Dana's passing follows a battle with illness, and Erebus CEO Barry Ryan, a close friend of the Wyhoons, posted a tribute via LinkedIn earlier today.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Rest in peace Dana Wyhoon,” it began.

“Such a sad loss to my motorsport world and family!!

“True passion and loyalty for motorsport and the people in it epitomised Dana, you will be sadly missed.

“Erebus Motorsport and Image Racing will race in honour of Dana this weekend at Bathurst and forever!!”

Image/Erebus will this year field Jarrod Hughes and Jobe Stewart in Super2.

Wyhoon's son Ryan has announced via social media that a funeral will be held on February 27 at 14:00 AEDT at Korumburra Cemetery.

Speedcafe extends it condolences to Dana Wyhoon's family and friends.